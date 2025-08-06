Zelenskyy starts call with Trump following envoy Witkoff's meeting with Putin – UP sources

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his American counterpart Donald Trump are holding a phone conversation following the visit of US special envoy Steve Witkoff to Russia.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda informed sources

Details: A source said that the presidents plan to discuss Witkoff’s trip to Moscow. Details of his talks with the Kremlin have not yet been disclosed.

Update: Axios correspondent Barak Ravid reported that the call has begun.

Background: On Wednesday 6 August, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff held a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, which lasted about three hours.

