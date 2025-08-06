US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff held a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Wednesday 6 August, which lasted about three hours.

Source: Russian propaganda media, Russian news agency Interfax

Details: According to RIA Novosti, immediately after arriving in the Russian capital, Witkoff and Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, went to the Voskhod restaurant in the Zaryadye park.

Then the delegation got into a car and left the park.

Later, it was reported that Witkoff's motorcade had gone to the Kremlin.

It is noted that the US representative did not tell Russian propagandists about his expectations ahead of the talks.

No details of the meeting have been reported.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff had arrived in the Russian capital on a visit.

