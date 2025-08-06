All Sections
Kremlin meeting between Putin and Trump's envoy Witkoff brought to a close after 3 hours

Iryna Balachuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 6 August 2025, 15:05
Witkoff and Dmitriev in Moscow. Screenshot: RIA Novosti video

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff held a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Wednesday 6 August, which lasted about three hours.

Source: Russian propaganda media, Russian news agency Interfax

Details: According to RIA Novosti, immediately after arriving in the Russian capital, Witkoff and Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, went to the Voskhod restaurant in the Zaryadye park.

Then the delegation got into a car and left the park.

Later, it was reported that Witkoff's motorcade had gone to the Kremlin.

It is noted that the US representative did not tell Russian propagandists about his expectations ahead of the talks.

No details of the meeting have been reported.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff had arrived in the Russian capital on a visit.

This news has been updated since publication.

USARussianegotiationsPutin
