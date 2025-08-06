All Sections
Four killed in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 6 August 2025, 21:05
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with FPV drones and guided aerial bombs on 6 August, killing four and injuring six civilians.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "Throughout the day, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast suffered nearly seventy attacks. The aggressor terrorised three districts.

The Nikopol district was hit the hardest. Russian forces mainly used FPV drones for strikes there. Artillery was also fired. The city of Nikopol, the Myrove, Marhanets and Pokrovske hromadas came under attack. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Sadly, a 65-year-old woman was killed. My condolences to her family and loved ones. Two other women, aged 78 and 76, were injured and taken to hospital."

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: Serhii Lysak

Details: Ten houses and three outbuildings were damaged. Several fires broke out.

The Russians used guided aerial bombs and drones to strike the Synelnykove district. The Mezhova and Pokrovske hromadas were targeted. Four buses and seven houses were damaged, two of which caught fire.

Russian forces also struck the Zelenodolsk hromada of the Kryvyi Rih district with a drone.

Update: Later, Lysak reported that another two men and a woman were killed in Nikopol as a result of Russian shelling. Four people were injured, and a car was destroyed.

