Russia loses 1,040 soldiers over past day

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 7 August 2025, 06:50
Russia loses 1,040 soldiers over past day
A Ukrainian soldier standing next to a self-propelled artillery unit. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,040 soldiers killed and wounded, four tanks and 47 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 7 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,060,310 (+1,040) military personnel;
  • 11,076 (+4) tanks;
  • 23,095 (+4) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 31,180 (+47) artillery systems;
  • 1,456 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,203 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 49,930 (+163) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,555 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 57,605 (+130) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,936 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

