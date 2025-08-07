Air defence downs 89 Russian drones overnight, strikes recorded at 11 locations

Russian forces launched a large-scale drone attack on the night of 6-7 August, using 112 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones.

Source: Air Force Command of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: As of 09:00, early reports indicate that Ukrainian air defence intercepted or suppressed 89 Shahed-type drones and decoy UAVs in Ukraine’s north, east and centre.

Twenty-three drones hit targets in 11 different locations, while debris from intercepted drones was recorded at three additional sites.

Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and UAV units, as well as mobile fire groups from the Ukrainian defence forces were involved in repelling the air attack.



