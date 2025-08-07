All Sections
Employee of Ukraine's main postal operator killed in Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast – photo

Viktor VolokitaThursday, 7 August 2025, 11:15
Employee of Ukraine's main postal operator killed in Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast – photo
Damaged Ukrposhta vehicle. Photo: Smilianskyi on Facebook

Olha Bordunova, the head of a mobile branch of Ukrainian state-run postal operator Ukrposhta ("Ukrainian Post"), has been killed in a Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast near the city of Kramatorsk.

Source: Ihor Smilianskyi, CEO of Ukrposhta

Quote: "As a result of an enemy strike, we lost our colleague and head of a mobile post office, Olha Bordunova. Olha would have turned 47 on 10 August." 

Details: Smilianskyi noted that the Russian drone had hit a vehicle, killing Olha and injuring the driver, Pavlo.

 
Olha Bordunova
Photo: Smilianskyi on Facebook

Smilianskyi noted that Pavlo is now in stable condition and is receiving all necessary medical care.

He also reported that on 6 August, another Ukrposhta vehicle was hit by a Russian drone in Kherson Oblast – fortunately, no one was injured.

Background: In June, Russia attacked a mobile post office of Ukrposhta in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and destroyed an office in Odesa.

