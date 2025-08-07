Polish news outlet posts Trump's proposal to Putin about ending war 

The Polish outlet Onet has reported having learned the details of a "favourable" American proposal regarding Ukraine, which was presented to Russian ruler Vladimir Putin during talks with Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy, in Moscow.

Source: European Pravda, citing Onet's 7 August publication

Details: Although Onet does not name its sources, it says that the proposal was coordinated with European states. "We have learned that Moscow received a very favourable offer from the Trump administration," the outlet reported.

According to Onet, the US proposal includes:

A ceasefire in Ukraine, though not a full peace agreement.

De facto recognition of Russian-occupied territories by postponing the status issue for 49 or 99 years.

The lifting of most sanctions imposed on Russia and, in the long term, a return to energy cooperation – namely, imports of Russian gas and oil.

Meanwhile, the proposal reportedly does not include guarantees against NATO expansion – one of Moscow’s consistent demands.

Russia did not receive any promises that military support for Ukraine would cease. However, according to the outlet, this last point is said to be acceptable to the Russians.

Background:

Following the meeting between Steve Witkoff and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, Trump had a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders.

After this, media reports indicated that Trump told the European leaders he intended to meet with Putin "as early as next week" and, afterwards, to organise a trilateral meeting also involving President Zelenskyy.

Later, the Kremlin confirmed that Russia and the United States had agreed on a meeting between Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and the US president in the coming days.

President Zelenskyy also stated that during yesterday’s phone conversation with Trump and the European leaders, they discussed potential formats for high-level meetings.

