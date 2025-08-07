Trump sets condition for summit with Putin: he has to meet with Zelenskyy

Donald Trump's administration has stated that a potential summit between the US president and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin will only take place if Putin also agrees to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: The New York Post, as reported by European Pravda

Details: An unnamed White House official cited by The New York Post stated that "Putin must meet with Zelensky for the meeting to occur".

The official added that the venue for the possible US-Russia summit is still under discussion.

Background:

Earlier, Kremlin aide Yuriy Ushakov told reporters that a meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump is planned in the coming days, likely next week.

Trump himself has publicly stated that there is a "good chance" he will meet with the Kremlin leader soon.

Putin reportedly considers the United Arab Emirates a suitable location for hosting a US-Russia summit at the level of heads of state.

