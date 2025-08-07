All Sections
Trump sets condition for summit with Putin: he has to meet with Zelenskyy

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 7 August 2025, 18:54
Trump sets condition for summit with Putin: he has to meet with Zelenskyy
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Donald Trump's administration has stated that a potential summit between the US president and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin will only take place if Putin also agrees to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: The New York Post, as reported by European Pravda

Details: An unnamed White House official cited by The New York Post stated that "Putin must meet with Zelensky for the meeting to occur".

The official added that the venue for the possible US-Russia summit is still under discussion.

Background: 

TrumpPutinZelenskyy
