All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Germany repairs Ukrainian Patriot radar badly damaged in Russian attack

Yevheniia HubinaThursday, 7 August 2025, 19:33
Germany repairs Ukrainian Patriot radar badly damaged in Russian attack
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Several months ago, Russian forces managed to severely damage a MIM-104 Patriot air defence system radar station in Ukraine. 

Source: Major General Maik Keller, Deputy Commander of the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU), in an interview with German newspaper FAZ, as reported by German Aid to Ukraine

Details: Keller said that the disabled radar was transported to Germany, where experts initially deemed it beyond repair.

Advertisement:

However, since replacing the radar with a new one would take several years, German technicians made an attempt to restore the damaged system.

Working 16-hour days from Monday to Saturday, they ultimately succeeded. The radar was returned to Ukraine in July and has already been used to intercept its first Russian target last week.

Background: 

  • In early August, Germany confirmed it would supply Ukraine with two Patriot systems. This was made possible through an agreement with the United States, whereby Berlin would be first in line to receive the newest systems in return for providing existing launchers and components to Ukraine.
  • German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said this arrangement allows Germany to support Ukraine with Patriot launchers and additional system components while still maintaining its own defence needs.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

attackweaponsRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Trump sets condition for summit with Putin: he has to meet with Zelenskyy
Von der Leyen discusses peace deal with Zelenskyy in phone call
Polish news outlet publishes Trump's proposal to Putin to end war
Number of Ukrainians who do not believe in joining NATO reaches three-year high – Gallup survey
Romanian foreign minister visits Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv – photo
Russian Central Bank forecasts zero economic growth by end of year
All News
attack
Russian forces strike Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: people may be under rubble
Russians kill woman in Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast: man injured, extensive damage recorded
RECENT NEWS
21:25
Man injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
20:55
Zelenskyy stresses Europe's role in peace talks with Russia
20:39
Axios: Trump's envoy Witkoff to brief Ukrainian and NATO officials on meeting with Putin
20:20
Zelenskyy discusses new financial aid programme with IMF managing director
20:12
Ukraine and Moldova must open first EU negotiation clusters together, says Ukraine's foreign minister
19:33
Germany repairs Ukrainian Patriot radar badly damaged in Russian attack
19:21
Reuters: Azerbaijan and Armenia to sign US-brokered deal that could weaken Russia's regional influence
18:54
Trump sets condition for summit with Putin: he has to meet with Zelenskyy
18:01
EU condemns Russian occupation of Georgia on 17th anniversary of five-day war
17:34
Indian Rosneft-backed refinery unable to find ships to transport fuel – Reuters
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: