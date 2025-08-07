Germany repairs Ukrainian Patriot radar badly damaged in Russian attack

Several months ago, Russian forces managed to severely damage a MIM-104 Patriot air defence system radar station in Ukraine.

Source: Major General Maik Keller, Deputy Commander of the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU), in an interview with German newspaper FAZ, as reported by German Aid to Ukraine

Details: Keller said that the disabled radar was transported to Germany, where experts initially deemed it beyond repair.

However, since replacing the radar with a new one would take several years, German technicians made an attempt to restore the damaged system.

Working 16-hour days from Monday to Saturday, they ultimately succeeded. The radar was returned to Ukraine in July and has already been used to intercept its first Russian target last week.

Background:

In early August, Germany confirmed it would supply Ukraine with two Patriot systems. This was made possible through an agreement with the United States, whereby Berlin would be first in line to receive the newest systems in return for providing existing launchers and components to Ukraine.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said this arrangement allows Germany to support Ukraine with Patriot launchers and additional system components while still maintaining its own defence needs.

