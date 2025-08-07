Trump denies claims that Putin must first meet with Zelenskyy before meeting with him

US President Donald Trump has denied media claims that his meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin would only take place if Putin also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Trump during a briefing

Details: At a White House briefing, Trump was asked whether it was true that he had set a condition that his meeting with Putin would happen only if the Kremlin leader first met with Zelenskyy.

"No," he replied.

Trump was also asked whether the deadline he had set for 8 August, by which Putin must agree to a ceasefire, still stands.

"It's going to be up to him. We're going to see what he has to say. Very disappointed," he said.

Background: Earlier, an unnamed White House official told The New York Post that Trump's meeting with Putin would take place only if Putin also met with Zelenskyy.

