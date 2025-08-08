All Sections
Over 20,000 civilians, including children, remain in combat zone in Donetsk Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 8 August 2025, 03:50
Over 20,000 civilians, including children, remain in combat zone in Donetsk Oblast
Evacuation of children. Stock photo: social media

Donetsk Oblast Military Administration has reported that 21,700 civilians remain in the active combat zone in the oblast, including 115 children.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Dmytro Petlin, head of the department for operational duty service, communications and alerting and informing the population within Donetsk Oblast Military Administration’s department for civil protection, mobilisation and defence work, during an online briefing

Quote from Petlin: "As for the hromadas classified as being in the active combat zone, there are 21,700 people remaining there. This number includes 115 children who are in the Lyman hromada." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: There are 18 hromadas classified in the active combat zone in the oblast: Shakhtarske, Marinka, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Chasiv Yar, Bakhmut, Soledar, Zvanivka, Siversk, Illinivka, Kostiantynivka, Udachne, Lyman, Horodivka, Kurakhove, Ocheretyne and Novoselivka.

Petlin said over 1,253,000 civilians had been evacuated from their permanent residences in territory controlled by the Ukrainian authorities in Donetsk Oblast, including around 194,000 children and 47,000 people with disabilities.

More than 7,800 people have been evacuated out of the oblast in the past week, including 380 children.

Petlin added that around 252,000 civilians remain in the Ukrainian-controlled part of Donetsk Oblast, including about 18,500 children.

Donetsk OblastRusso-Ukrainian war
All News
