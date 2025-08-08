All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian budget deficit has already significantly exceeded full-year target

Viktor VolokitaFriday, 8 August 2025, 09:07
Russian budget deficit has already significantly exceeded full-year target
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia’s federal budget deficit is continuing to grow rapidly, already surpassing the target set for the entire year.

Source: The Moscow Times, citing early estimates from Russia’s Ministry of Finance

Details: In July alone, the deficit rose by RUB 1.2 trillion (approx. US$15 billion), bringing the total for the first seven months of 2025 to RUB 4.9 trillion (approx. US$61 billion) – far above the full-year target of RUB 3.8 trillion (approx. US$47 billion).

Advertisement:

The publication notes that in July, revenues amounted to RUB 2.7 trillion (approx. US$34 billion), but expenditure reached RUB 3.9 trillion (approx. US$49 billion) – higher than usual and up from RUB 3.2 trillion (approx. US$42 billion) in June.

While economists view this as substantial, Russia’s Finance Ministry insists it is spending according to plan. After a spike in January, when expenditures were 64% higher year-on-year, spending slowed over the next six months and was only 15% higher than in February-July 2024.

Over the seven-month period, Russia spent RUB 25.2 trillion (approx. US$317 billion) out of the annual plan of RUB 42.3 trillion (approx. US$533 billion). However, the traditional December spending surge still lies ahead.

Budget expenditure increased by 20.8% year-on-year over the seven months, while revenue rose by only 2.8%.

Background: Russia’s Central Bank has warned that the country’s economic growth may stall by the end of 2025. A full-scale recession is expected in the Russian economy as early as 2026.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russia
Advertisement:
US State Department on Trump-Putin potential meeting: Not a question of trust, but of actions
Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast: fires break out, three people injured – photo
Zelenskyy: Trump's envoy Witkoff holds video conference with security advisers
Described like merchandise: Russians run website listing Ukrainian children from occupied territories for adoption
Von der Leyen discusses peace deal with Zelenskyy in phone call
Polish news outlet publishes Trump's proposal to Putin to end war
All News
Russia
Russian overnight attack on Odesa Oblast injures security guard and damages infrastructure
US State Department on Trump-Putin potential meeting: Not a question of trust, but of actions
Russia loses 1,040 soldiers over past day
RECENT NEWS
10:32
Combat medic and chief curator of Chernihiv Art Museum killed in action
10:26
118th Mechanised Brigade evacuates wounded soldier with help of ground robot – video
09:38
EU dismayed that Trump has not put "a single iota of pressure" on Putin
09:31
Fire breaks out in office building in Kharkiv after Russian drone strike, two civilians injured – photos, video
09:07
Russian budget deficit has already significantly exceeded full-year target
09:07
Russian overnight attack on Odesa Oblast injures security guard and damages infrastructure
08:44
US State Department on Trump-Putin potential meeting: Not a question of trust, but of actions
08:10
Russia attacks Ukraine with 108 drones, 26 UAVs hit targets
07:51
Trump responds on whether his deadline for Putin still stands
07:42
Russia loses 1,040 soldiers over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: