All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

New record: Russia has spent half of its tax revenue on war

Viktor VolokitaFriday, 29 August 2025, 09:16
New record: Russia has spent half of its tax revenue on war
Russian roubles. Stock photo: Getty Images

For the first time since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, funding for the Russian military and weapons procurement has "consumed" every second rouble collected from taxpayers for the federal budget.

Source: independent Amsterdam-based news outlet The Moscow Times, citing calculations by Janis Kluge, Deputy Head of the Research Division at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, based on data from the Electronic Budget system

Details: The share of war-related expenditure in treasury revenues reached 50.1% in the first quarter of 2025 and 48.2% by the end of the second quarter.

Advertisement:

The burden of war on the budget is increasing: in 2022, the military machine "burned" 24.4% of tax revenues, rising to 32.05% in 2023 and 39.05% in 2024. The previous record was set in the first quarter of 2023 at 45.4%.

The share of military items in total expenditure is lower because overall spending exceeds revenues, leaving the budget in deficit. 

For example, in January–June, the Russian Ministry of Finance collected 17.584 trillion roubles (about US$219 billion) but spent 21.278 trillion (US$266 billion). Of the total spending, 39.9% went to the war over the half-year, and 41.2% in the first quarter.

The Moscow Times noted that these figures were absolute records in modern Russian history.

Background: The Russian authorities plan to sharply increase the tax burden on small- and medium-sized businesses to cover deficits in the Social Fund (formerly the Pension Fund) and the Compulsory Health Insurance Fund.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiawar
Advertisement:
European leaders discuss creation of 40-km buffer zone in Ukraine – Politico
Death toll in Kyiv rises to 23 following Russian attack: emergency workers continue clearing rubble
Zelenskyy says security guarantees "will be set out on paper next week"
Ukrainian drone commander "Magyar" responds to ban on entering Hungary following Druzhba pipeline attacks
2,000 Metres to Andriivka film by Oscar-winning Chernov will represent Ukraine at 2026 Oscars
Russians are flying drones over US military cargo routes in Germany – The New York Times
All News
Russia
Russian strike on Ukrainian Navy vessel: death toll rises to two, several reported missing
Russia loses 850 soldiers and 61 artillery pieces over past day
EU summons Russian chargé d’affaires over attack on EU mission building in Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
10:53
Russians kill 66-year-old civilian in Kherson with drone
10:23
Ukraine's intelligence fighters hit Russian S-400 system radar in Crimea – video
10:00
Russian strike on Ukrainian Navy vessel: death toll rises to two, several reported missing
09:45
EU chief diplomat: 19th sanctions package against Russia may include energy restrictions
09:38
Finland and Poland consider restoring peat bogs to defend against Russian tanks
09:16
New record: Russia has spent half of its tax revenue on war
08:23
Russia attacks Ukraine with 68 drones overnight, hitting nine locations
08:11
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing two and wounding three others
07:47
Russia loses 850 soldiers and 61 artillery pieces over past day
07:27
European Commission wants to channel €200 billion of frozen Russian assets into Ukraine's recovery – Politico
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: