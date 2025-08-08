Ukrainian drone hits radar of Russia's latest S-500 air defence missile system – photo

A Ukrainian drone has hit a radar station for the S-500 Prometheus air defence system in Crimea.

Source: CyberBoroshno, a community of OSINT analysts, analysing information from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) about the destruction of several radars in Crimea

Details: DIU reported that Ukrainian attack drones have hit several targets in Crimea, including a Project 02510 BC-16 landing сraft, an air defence base on Mount Ai-Petri and the Nebo-SVU, Podlet K-1 and 96L6E radar stations.

"Our attention was drawn to the destruction of the 96L6 S-400 radar station in yesterday's video from DIU, namely the fact that it is not a 96L6. We have analysed the object's visual features and can say that it is the latest 98L6 Yenisei radar station, which is the standard radar for the S-500 Prometheus air defence system," CyberBoroshno said.

They explained that this radar is designed to detect ballistic targets, hypersonic craft, stealth targets, low-orbit satellites and highly manoeuvrable aerodynamic targets.

S-500 Prometheus air defence system Photo: CyberBoroshno

CyberBoroshno reports that the S-500 underwent state testing in 2020-2021 and was put into service in 2021-2022, based on open-source data.

Analysts also name the characteristics of the Yenisei radar as reported by the Russians. The station is based on a multi-element interference-protected active electronically scanned array (AESA), which allows tracking hypersonic targets travelling at altitudes of up to 120 km at speeds of up to 4,800 metres per second (17,280 kilometres per hour) with the prospect of increasing to 7,000 metres per second (25,200 kilometres per hour). It is noted that the system actually enables the interception of low-orbit space targets.

This radar station works not only with the latest S-500 air defence system, but is also used in Crimea together with the S-400, CyberBoroshno noted.

