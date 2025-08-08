Russian drone drops explosives on 13-year-old boy in Kherson
Friday, 8 August 2025, 16:51
Russian forces have dropped explosives on a 13-year-old boy in the city of Kherson, injuring the child.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The enemy dropped explosives on a 13-year-old boy who was walking down the street. He sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to his leg and arm."
Details: The boy has been taken to hospital. Doctors are providing him with all necessary assistance.
