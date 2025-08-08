One killed and five injured in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo

Explosions have shaken two districts in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast as Russian forces carried out around 40 attacks on 8 August. One woman has been killed and five other people have been injured.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "In the Nikopol district, the aggressor deployed drones, mounted artillery strikes and dropped munitions from UAVs. They targeted the city of Nikopol and the Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrovske and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Three people were injured – two men aged 45 and 68, and a 56-year-old woman."

Details: Russian forces also targeted the Mezhova, Pokrovske and Malomykhailivka hromadas in the Synelnykove district. They used drones and a guided aerial bomb, injuring a woman.

Update: Later, Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, added that the Russians killed a 56-year-old woman in Nikopol. Emergency workers retrieved her body from under the rubble of a house destroyed by Russian artillery.

Emergency workers Photo: Serhii Lysak

A 62-year-old man was injured. He was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

