Five people injured in Russian strikes on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast

Russian forces attacked the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on 8 August, injuring five people.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "An investigation has found that a 70-year-old woman was injured in a drone strike on the city of Kupiansk at around 08:30 on 8 August. She has been taken to hospital.

Two people, a 69-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman, were injured in an attack by an FPV drone at approximately 09:00."

Details: In addition, a 63-year-old man was injured in a morning Russian attack on Kupiansk. Early reports indicate that the Russians used a multiple-launch rocket system.

An 86-year-old woman was injured in another attack at around 15:00.

