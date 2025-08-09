Russia loses 940 soldiers over past day
Saturday, 9 August 2025, 07:05
Russia has lost 940 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 1,062,290.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,062,290 (+940) military personnel;
- 11,088 (+5) tanks;
- 23,103 (+1) armoured combat vehicles;
- 31,273 (+41) artillery systems;
- 1,456 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,204 (+1) air defence systems;
- 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 50,315 (+147) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,555 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 57,856 (+125) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,936 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
