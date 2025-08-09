Zelenskyy on "territory swap": We will not give our land to Russian occupier

Ukraine will not make territorial concessions during discussions of a peace agreement.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement regarding the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The answer to the Ukrainian territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine. No one will deviate from this – and no one will be able to. Ukrainians will not gift their land to the occupier."

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is ready for real solutions that can bring peace.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "But all partners must understand what a dignified peace is. This war must be brought to an end – and Russia must end it. Russia started it and is dragging it out, ignoring all deadlines, and that is the problem, not something else."

Zelenskyy emphasised that any agreements made without Ukraine's involvement are "dead decisions" and will not bring peace. He underlined his readiness to work together with Trump and other international partners to achieve a peace that "will not collapse because of Moscow's desires".



On 8 August, Trump said during a White House briefing that a peace deal on the Russia-Ukraine war should be expected to include "some swapping of territories".

The meeting between Trump and Putin is scheduled to take place on 15 August in Alaska, with both sides confirming the date and location.

