Trump and Putin to meet in Alaska on 15 August

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 9 August 2025, 01:12
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on 16 July 2018. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said he is planning to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on 15 August 2025 in the US state of Alaska.

Source: Trump on Truth Social

Quote: "The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday 15 August 2025 in the Great State of Alaska. Further details to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Trump on Truth Social
Screenshot

Details: Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed to Russian media outlets that preparations for the meeting were ongoing.

"Russia and the US are close neighbours, so it is perfectly logical that the meeting between Putin and Trump will take place in Alaska," he said.

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

