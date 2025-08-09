Trump and Putin to meet in Alaska on 15 August
US President Donald Trump has said he is planning to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on 15 August 2025 in the US state of Alaska.
Source: Trump on Truth Social
Quote: "The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday 15 August 2025 in the Great State of Alaska. Further details to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]
Details: Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed to Russian media outlets that preparations for the meeting were ongoing.
"Russia and the US are close neighbours, so it is perfectly logical that the meeting between Putin and Trump will take place in Alaska," he said.
Background:
- On 8 August, Trump said during a White House briefing that a peace deal on the Russia-Ukraine war should be expected to include "some swapping of territories".
- Earlier, NBC News, citing an anonymous senior White House official, reported that a meeting between Trump and Putin was being prepared and was tentatively scheduled for the end of next week.
- Ushakov told reporters that a meeting between Putin and Trump was planned for the coming days, likely next week. Trump himself publicly said there was a "good chance" of meeting the Kremlin leader soon.
- The Wall Street Journal stated that Putin had told Trump that Russia would cease hostilities in Ukraine in exchange for significant territorial concessions from Kyiv and international recognition of the occupied territories.
