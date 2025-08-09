Russia attacks Ukraine with 47 drones and missiles: air defence downs 16 UAVs and Iskander-K cruise missile

Military patch. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces conducted a large-scale attack on Ukraine on the night of 8-9 August, using 47 Shahed loitering munitions and decoy drones of various types as well as two Iskander-K cruise missiles.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: The drones were launched from the Russian cities of Kursk, Millerovo and Shatalovo, while the missiles were launched from a temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The attack drones targeted frontline areas in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts, while the missiles targeted Dnipro.

Anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Early reports indicate that air defence downed or jammed one Iskander-K cruise missile and 16 drones.

Meanwhile, hits by 31 UAVs were recorded in 15 locations.

