Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on Rosatom and Russia's energy sector

Olga KatsimonSaturday, 9 August 2025, 10:47
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has introduced new personal and sectoral sanctions against 35 individuals and entities connected to Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom and other Russian energy companies.

Source: Presidential decrees No. 594/2025 and No. 595/2025

Details: The package covers 18 individuals and 17 legal entities involved in attempts to integrate the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant into Russia's energy system and in the seizure of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

In addition, Zelenskyy synchronised sanctions with Western partners through another decree. These target two main sectors – energy and Russia's defence industrial base – and an extensive network of intermediaries and logistics operators in third countries.

Key targets include subsidiaries of Gazprom Neft in Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and the EU; companies involved in the shadow fleet; suppliers of equipment for the Russian defence industrial base; financial and logistics intermediaries; and the Rosatom corporation and its international infrastructure.

