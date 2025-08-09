The Zmii-500 ground robotic complex, used by the 13th Rapid Reaction Khartiia Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, has successfully completed a double task – delivering cargo and evacuating a wounded soldier. The operation was planned in advance and involved transporting provisions, water and fuel to an infantry position near the evacuation point.

Source: Khartiia Brigade on Facebook

Details: Upon arrival at the front line, the drone was quickly unloaded to make room for the wounded soldier. The soldier had a serious leg injury and was in a moderately serious condition. The main difficulties were the broken dirt roads and the threat from Russian drones.

"The wounded infantryman was in a moderately serious condition, with a severe leg injury. The main difficulty was the complicated and broken road to the evacuation site, as well as the constant threat from enemy UAVs. Despite this, the drone managed to carefully and safely navigate the difficult dirt roads and deliver the soldier to the medevac. The total length of the route was 34 km," the brigade said in a statement.

The participants in the operation say that even a slight delay could have led to fatal consequences. Thanks to the coordinated actions of the crew and the technical capabilities of the drone, the wounded soldier was saved.

Background: This is not the first time that ground drones of the 13th Rapid Reaction Khartiia Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine have evacuated wounded soldiers from the front line. It was recently reported that the Tor-800 ground logistics drone of the brigade saved the life of a wounded infantryman by overcoming the difficult distance of more than 13 km to the medical evacuation point. Earlier, there was information that Khartiia successfully evacuated a wounded soldier thanks to the Tarhan ground robot – it covered a distance of 12 km.

