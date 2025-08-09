Sanctions against Rosatom were imposed for occupation of Chornobyl and Zaporizhzhia nuclear plants, Ukraine's Energy Ministry says

Ukraine’s sanctions against the Russian nuclear energy company Rosatom were imposed at the request of the Ministry of Energy due to the Russian occupation of Ukrainian nuclear facilities.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy

Quote: "Sanctions have been imposed on 18 individuals and 17 legal entities involved in attempts to illegally integrate the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant into the Russian energy system and to seize the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant."

Advertisement:

Details: The Energy Ministry noted in a statement that the sanctions decisions were coordinated with restrictive measures taken by Ukraine’s international partners in a separate document.

"They cover two key areas – Russia’s energy sector and its military-industrial complex, as well as the international network of intermediaries and logistics companies that facilitate the circumvention of sanctions," the Ministry of Energy added.

Background: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued decrees imposing new personal and sectoral sanctions against 35 individuals and legal entities associated with the state corporation Rosatom and Russian energy companies.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!