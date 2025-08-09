All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Ministry introduces new spokesperson

Olga KatsimonSaturday, 9 August 2025, 14:31
Orest Drymalovskyi. Photo: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Soldier, journalist and TV presenter Orest Drymalovskyi has been appointed the new spokesperson for the Ministry of Defenсe of Ukraine.

Source: Ministry of Defenсe of Ukraine

Details: Drymalovskyi defended Ukraine as a member of the 79th Separate Tavrian Air Assault Brigade in Donetsk Oblast and was decorated with the Cross of Valour.

Drymalovskyi has been working in journalism since 2015. After graduating from the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv, he worked as a correspondent and presenter at the Pershyi Zahidnyi (First Western) TV channel, and later on the Vikna Novyny (Window News) programme on Ukrainian television network STB.

Drymalovskyi, who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in February 2024, has now become the latest addition to the Defence Ministry’s team.

