Pace of Russian occupation slowed by almost 20% in August – DeepState

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 1 September 2025, 16:01
Photo: Getty Images

The rate at which the Russians are occupying Ukrainian territory fell by 18% in August 2025.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, on social media

Details: Russia is reported to have seized 464 sq km last month, bringing the total occupied area to 19% of Ukraine’s territory. DeepState notes that this is equal to the percentage Russia held on 3 October 2022, shortly before Ukrainian defence forces launched a counteroffensive on Dudchany in Kherson Oblast.

Quote: "That’s right – the increase in occupied territory over 2 years and 11 months is practically zero."

More details: DeepState reported that overall Russian assault intensity in August was lower than in the previous three months. Russia carried out about 5,027 assault operations, fewer than in July, June or May.

The analysts attribute this primarily to the rotation of Russian units: the Russians redeployed four brigades and one marine regiment to the Dobropillia front, reinforced the Zaporizhzhia front, and rotated troops on the Kramatorsk and Prydniprovske fronts.

Russian activity is expected to increase again in September, DeepState said.

