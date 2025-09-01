All Sections
Dynamo Kyiv's Vladyslav Vanat becomes third Ukrainian player at Girona FC

Mykola Dendak, Andrii MoshkunMonday, 1 September 2025, 16:13
Vladyslav Vanat, a forward who plays for Dynamo Kyiv and Ukraine’s national team, has joined Catalonia’s Girona FC.

Source: Girona FC’s press service

Details: Vanat has signed a contract until 2030 and will wear the number 19 shirt at his new club.

The Spanish club has not disclosed the financial details of the transfer, though earlier reports indicated that Girona planned to activate Vanat’s €20 million release clause.

The clubs also agreed on a payment schedule that is acceptable to Dynamo.

Quote from Girona: "Vanat stands out for his mobility, speed, and ability to excel in one-on-one situations. He is a forward with good back-to-goal play, a powerful shot, and a keen goal-scoring instinct, as well as great efficiency from the penalty spot. He can play both as a lone offensive reference and as part of an attacking trio, giving him tactical versatility and fitting into the playing style proposed by Míchel."

More details: This is Dynamo’s biggest sale since the start of the full-scale invasion and the sixth largest in the club’s history. The only transfers that have earned the Kyiv club more money are Aleksandar Dragović (€21 million), Illia Zabarnyi (€22.7 million), Vitalii Mykolenko (€23.5 million), Andrii Shevchenko (€23.9 million) and Andrii Yarmolenko (€25 million).

Vladyslav Vanat is a long-standing Dynamo player. He has played 119 matches for the club, scoring 51 goals and providing 24 assists. The 23-year-old striker ranks among Dynamo’s top 30 goal scorers of all time. Vanat is also a two-time top scorer of the Ukrainian Premier League.

Background: Girona already has two Ukrainians in its squad – goalkeeper Vladyslav Krapyvtsov and midfielder Viktor Tsyhankov. After two matches, the Catalan side is currently languishing at the bottom of the league table with no points.

