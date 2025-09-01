Ukrainian JET Company unveils new bomber drone featuring eight payload pods – photos

The new Ukrainian bomber drone JET MAX featuring eight pods for payload has been presented in Lviv during the Joint Ventures, Joint Defence forum organised by the Technological Forces of Ukraine association.

Source: Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The drone is designed to destroy enemy equipment, communications and personnel up to 15 km behind the front line. It can carry a 20 kg payload at a speed of 60 km/h, with a maximum speed of 80 km/h when unladen. Flight time ranges from 25 to 40 minutes, depending on the payload weight.

The drone’s modular payload platform and drop system can be configured depending on the mission. It can carry two heavy munitions to destroy heavily armoured targets or structural elements of buildings or defences and eight smaller munitions to engage lightly armoured vehicles and enemy personnel.

A JET MAX bomber drone with a system for eight rounds of ammunition. Photo: Technological Forces of Ukraine

When developing the JET MAX, engineers responded to changes on the battlefield, as the demand for drones with higher combat payloads is rising sharply.

"We are already seeing a trend where FPV drones with 7- and 8-inch frames no longer occupy the same market space as before. On the front line, drones now need to deliver larger combat payloads to the enemy," Mykyta, a JET Company representative, told Ukrainska Pravda.

Ammunition for the drone is manufactured in Ukraine in various versions. Photo: JET Company

The drone is operated by a two-person crew: a main pilot and a co-pilot. They can prepare it for takeoff in just 10 minutes. The drone is controlled via a Ukrainian-developed radio station, equipped with a directional and log-periodic antenna that operates across a wide frequency range.

To protect against hostile electronic warfare, the drone is equipped with a navigation system with a four-band frequency hopping system, which means that the operating frequency can be dynamically changed. The communication system also operates on "floating" frequencies.

A JET MAX bomber drone. Photo: JET Company

The drone's intelligent systems are fully developed in Ukraine. Its engines, propellers, and carbon tubes are currently sourced from Western countries. The camera, featuring a nine-fold zoom, is also imported, though the company is seeking Ukrainian alternatives.

"We have quite a deep localisation. We manufacture component parts – bodies, frames and mounts. And we can quickly scale up this production. (...) Our military system and communication station are also made in Ukraine," emphasised Olena Kurta, the company's technical director.

A bomber equipped with four engines that can lift 20 kg of payload. Photo: JET Company

JET MAX is currently undergoing codification.

Background: Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda reported that Ukrainian defence forces will receive a new heavy-duty bomber drone, Heavy Shot, on the Zaporizhzhia front. It can carry a record 150 kg of cargo and destroy large stationary Russian targets, such as dugouts, equipment and storage points.

