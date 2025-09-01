Russian attacks kill man in Kherson Oblast, leave two injured in Chernihiv Oblast

A 73-year-old man has been killed in a Russian attack on Kherson Oblast, while two people have been injured in a drone strike on the city of Horodnia in Chernihiv Oblast.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: A 73-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in a Russian attack on the village of Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast. He was in his garden at the time of the strike.

The Russians also hit a border hromada in Chernihiv Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Quote from Chaus: "The Russians conducted drone strikes on the city of Horodnia on the evening of 1 September. Three explosions were recorded.

A 14-year-old girl has been injured and will be taken to the oblast children's hospital. A 50-year-old local woman has also been affected and taken to a local hospital."

