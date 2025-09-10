Interceptor drones down almost 100 Russian UAVs in Kyiv Oblast overnight
Wednesday, 10 September 2025, 10:56
Almost 100 Russian aerial assets have been shot down by interceptor drones in Kyiv Oblast during a large-scale combined attack by Russian drones and missiles on the night of 9-10 September.
Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Tonight, the drone interceptors from the Clean Sky project have destroyed nearly a hundred enemy assets, which is the best performance since the project began. Keep it up."
Details: Kalashnyk said that no strikes had hit critical infrastructure facilities during the attack. However, a house roof and a car were damaged in the Vyshhorod district.
Background:
- The Ukrainian Air Force reported that on the night of 9-10 September, Russian forces had attacked Ukraine with 415 loitering munitions – Shaheds, Gerberas and drones of other types – as well as 43 surface-to-surface, air-to-surface and maritime surface-to-surface missiles. A total of 413 aerial assets have been shot down, but 16 missiles and 21 drones hit their targets.
- The Clean Sky project was launched in spring 2025 in Kyiv Oblast in response to Russian kamikaze drone attacks. Defenders use interceptors to destroy UAVs in the air.
- On 18 August, Kalashnyk said that almost 900 drones had been intercepted since the start of the project. On 21 August, he reported that nearly 50 Russian drones had been shot down in a single night.
- On the night of 6-7 September, the Clean Sky project destroyed 80 Russian drones, setting a record.
