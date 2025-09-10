Interceptor drones down almost 100 Russian UAVs in Kyiv Oblast overnight

Almost 100 Russian aerial assets have been shot down by interceptor drones in Kyiv Oblast during a large-scale combined attack by Russian drones and missiles on the night of 9-10 September.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Tonight, the drone interceptors from the Clean Sky project have destroyed nearly a hundred enemy assets, which is the best performance since the project began. Keep it up."

Details: Kalashnyk said that no strikes had hit critical infrastructure facilities during the attack. However, a house roof and a car were damaged in the Vyshhorod district.

Background:

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that on the night of 9-10 September, Russian forces had attacked Ukraine with 415 loitering munitions – Shaheds, Gerberas and drones of other types – as well as 43 surface-to-surface, air-to-surface and maritime surface-to-surface missiles. A total of 413 aerial assets have been shot down, but 16 missiles and 21 drones hit their targets.

The Clean Sky project was launched in spring 2025 in Kyiv Oblast in response to Russian kamikaze drone attacks. Defenders use interceptors to destroy UAVs in the air.

On 18 August, Kalashnyk said that almost 900 drones had been intercepted since the start of the project. On 21 August, he reported that nearly 50 Russian drones had been shot down in a single night.

On the night of 6-7 September, the Clean Sky project destroyed 80 Russian drones, setting a record.

