Ukraine sanctions 84 individuals and 116 Russian companies

Alyona KyrychenkoWednesday, 10 September 2025, 18:52
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine has synchronised sanctions with the United Kingdom and introduced restrictions against individuals assisting Russia’s defence industrial base, shadow fleet and energy sector.

Source: a statement by the Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: Ukraine has applied sanctions to 47 individuals and 81 legal entities that supply electronics to Russia, mine coal in temporarily occupied territories and carry out repair works at mines, as well as those involved in the functioning of Russia’s shadow fleet.

Among them are companies already under US sanctions: Stroyservis, one of Russia’s largest coal suppliers, and Russian Energy Group, a coal mining and processing company.

The Office of the President also reported that Ukraine has imposed sanctions on 37 individuals and 35 legal entities connected with the supply and implementation of IT solutions for Russia’s defence industrial base. They are involved in the supply, development, production and servicing of electronic warfare equipment, telecommunications, electronic components, and equipment for the Russian defence industrial base and security agencies, and in the supply of imported equipment and components circumventing sanctions.

Among them are:

  • Sitronics KT, which develops integrated IT solutions for the Russian defence industrial base
  • SINTO, an IT solutions supplier and one of Russia’s largest system integrators
  • Baltinfocom, a manufacturer of computers and software cooperating with Russian security agencies
  • the Bee Pitron group of companies, which carries out technical modernisation of Russian military companies
  • Tochnaya Mekhanika, a Belarusian manufacturer of parts and equipment for Russia’s aviation, automotive and space industries.

Background: The United Kingdom recently imposed sanctions on financial networks used by Russia to evade existing Western sanctions, including Kyrgyz crypto networks.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

