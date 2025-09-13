All Sections
Abandoned under bombardments in Kharkiv Oblast: three rescued lionesses relocated to Africa – photos

Olena BarsukovaSaturday, 13 September 2025, 12:14
Abandoned under bombardments in Kharkiv Oblast: three rescued lionesses relocated to Africa – photos
Lionesses from Kharkiv Oblast on their way to Africa Photo: Kyiv Office of the State Customs Service of Ukraine

Three lionesses – Zoria, Mira and Cleopatra – have been relocated from Ukraine to South Africa.

Source: Kyiv Office of the State Customs Service of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Zoria and Mira, both cubs born in 2024, survived an evacuation from Kharkiv Oblast after their owners abandoned them while fleeing Russian attacks.

They were later joined by Cleopatra, a lioness from Khmelnytskyi Zoo. All three were taken to the Wild Animal Rescue Centre in Kyiv Oblast, where they received treatment, vaccinations and the necessary documents for safe travel.

Quote: "Kyiv Customs Office arranged their travel in full compliance with customs regulations. Ahead lies a stopover at Warsaw airport, before their journey continues to the Anthony Peniston Reserve in South Africa. They will find a new home there – open space, sunshine and an environment as close as possible to the wild."

Now Zoria, Mira and Cleopatra will run across the savannah, the wind in their manes, and live as nature intended," customs officials said.

 
Transporting the lionesses
Photo: Kyiv Office of the State Customs Service of Ukraine
 
Transporting the lionesses
Photo: Kyiv Office of the State Customs Service of Ukraine

