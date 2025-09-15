Ukrainian film wins top award at Toronto Film Festival

A still from the film To the Victory!

Ukrainian director Valentyn Vasyanovych’s film To the Victory! has won the Platform Prize at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Source: TIFF website

Details: The Platform Award jury described To the Victory! as their unanimous choice from a strong slate of contenders, praising the film’s bold cinematic language and emotional resonance.

Advertisement:

Quote: "To the Victory! is the unanimous choice for this year’s Platform Award amongst a very strong selection. Bringing cinematic language to its roots and, at the same time, masterfully playing with audience expectations, this film dismantles convention to reveal deeply resonant universal emotions."

Details: The Platform programme celebrates filmmakers with a strong director’s vision and distinctive narrative style on the global stage, highlighting creative approaches to cinema. This is the first time a Ukrainian film has been included in the Platform section.

A still from the film To the Victory!

To the Victory! is a dystopian story set in Ukraine’s postwar future. The plot centres on a film director unable to realise his artistic vision at home in Ukraine, while his family refuses to return due to the difficult economic situation.

Although Ukraine has won the war against Russia, the society portrayed in the film has lost the battle against corruption and elite apathy. The main character finds himself unable to join his family abroad, as he cannot thrive outside Ukraine. At the same time, he watches the disintegration of his close friend’s family – a production designer who worked on all his films. The characters struggle to find meaning in the new reality and cling to hope that they will one day return to their craft.

Director Valentyn Vasyanovych, known for Atlantis and Reflection, also played a role in the film. Most of the crew members also appeared as themselves.

In a recent interview with UP.Culture, Vasyanovych explained his decision to set his stories in the future.

Quote: "I can’t make films about what is happening right now. How can one generalise or reorder events that everyone sees with their own eyes? I can’t do that. That’s why it’s more comfortable for me to deceive myself by placing things in the future."

More details: Vasyanovych is a Ukrainian director, screenwriter and producer. He graduated from the Karpenko-Karyi National University of Theatre, Cinema and Television with a degree in documentary film direction. He often acts as director and cinematographer on his own films (Black Level, Atlantis, Reflection), and has also worked with other directors, including filming Myroslav Slaboshpytskyi’s The Tribe.

Vasyanovych’s films have twice been submitted as Ukraine’s entry for the Academy Awards: Black Level (2017) and Atlantis (2019). He is a winner of the Venice Film Festival’s Horizons award and was nominated for the festival’s top prize, the Golden Lion. He received the Shevchenko National Prize for Atlantis.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!