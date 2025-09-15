All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Oil prices rise after Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil refineries, says Reuters

Artur KryzhnyiMonday, 15 September 2025, 10:36
Oil prices rise after Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil refineries, says Reuters
Stock photo: Getty Images

Oil prices have climbed further as investors assess the effects of Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refineries which may disrupt the country’s oil and fuel exports, while also tracking rising fuel demand in the United States.

Source: Reuters

Details: Brent crude futures climbed 36 cents, or 0.5%, to US$67.35 a barrel by 06:32 GMT, while US WTI gained 36 cents, up 0.6%, reaching US$63.05.

Advertisement:

Last week, both contracts rose by more than 1% as Ukraine intensified its attacks on Russian oil infrastructure, including the largest export terminal in Primorsk and the Kirishi refinery, one of the two largest in Russia.

"The attack suggests a growing willingness to disrupt international oil markets, which has the potential to add upside pressure on oil prices," JPMorgan analysts led by Natasha Kaneva said in a note, referring to the attack on Primorsk.

Primorsk is capable of shipping about 1 million barrels of oil per day, making it a key export hub in western Russia.

The Kirish refinery, run by Surgutneftegaz, processes around 17.7 million tonnes of oil annually (355,000 barrels per day), accounting for 6.4% of Russia’s total output.

"If we are seeing a strategic shift by Ukraine towards Russian oil exporting infrastructure - that brings upside risks to forecasts," IG markets analyst Tony Sycamore said, despite ongoing concerns around oversupply as OPEC+ plans to ramp up output.

An oil company in Russia’s Bashkortostan region will maintain production levels despite Saturday’s drone attack, regional head Radiy Khabirov said.

Pressure on Russia is mounting, as US President Donald Trump on Sunday reiterated his willingness to impose sanctions against Russia but called on Europe to act in concert with Washington.

Investors are also watching US-China talks in Madrid which began on Sunday, amid Washington's demands that allies impose tariffs on Chinese imports due to its purchases of Russian oil.

Last week, weak job creation and inflation data in the US heightened concerns about economic growth in the world's largest oil consumer, even despite expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve at a meeting on 16-17 September.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiaoil
Advertisement:
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
Zelenskyy reports on new counteroffensive
UK police detain three alleged Russian spies
Ukraine's Security Service drones responsible for Bashkortostan petrochemical strike, sources say – video
All News
Russia
Lithuania suspects its Defence Ministry could have concealed fact of Russian drone incursions
Europe is still far from having strength to keep Russia at bay, says Estonian PM
Russia loses 910 soldiers over past day
RECENT NEWS
20:16
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
19:41
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
19:39
Civilian injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast
18:39
Trump sees Russian oil revenues as key factor in forcing Putin to peace
18:19
EXPLAINERWhy a political crisis has erupted in Lithuania and whether it poses risks for Kyiv
18:18
Some US weapons funded by NATO already in Ukraine, more on the way
18:17
Russia considers new tax hike despite Putin's pledges – Reuters
17:57
Putin has disappointed Trump, once again – video
17:47
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
17:12
Ukrainian Armor begins serial production of UB60D FPV drone with 60-mm mortar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: