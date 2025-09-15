Ukrenergo comments on risk of power cuts in country this winter

Ukraine may get through the heating season without electricity consumption restrictions if there are no systemic attacks on the power system.

Source: Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s national power company, in a comment to Ukrinform

Quote: "Overall, the power system is being prepared for winter as planned, but its successful operation will depend on the intensity of Russian strikes and the speed of repair work.

How the enemy will act in winter and with what force to expect attacks, we cannot predict now. But we know for sure that we must be ready for any scenario."

Details: The company noted that Ukraine has managed to restore part of the lost generation and damaged transmission system elements.

In addition, the situation in the power system is already influenced by newly built distributed generation facilities – both those already connected to the grid and those used by businesses as backup power sources.

"According to companies generating electricity with gas turbine and gas piston units, the growth of this type of generation in Ukraine in 2025 amounted to over 200% as of early September," Ukrenergo said.

Background: In the winter of 2024-2025, Ukraine did not experience large-scale power outages.

