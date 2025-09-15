All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrenergo comments on risk of power cuts in country this winter

Viktor VolokitaMonday, 15 September 2025, 16:29
Ukrenergo comments on risk of power cuts in country this winter
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine may get through the heating season without electricity consumption restrictions if there are no systemic attacks on the power system.

Source: Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s national power company, in a comment to Ukrinform

Quote: "Overall, the power system is being prepared for winter as planned, but its successful operation will depend on the intensity of Russian strikes and the speed of repair work. 

Advertisement:

How the enemy will act in winter and with what force to expect attacks, we cannot predict now. But we know for sure that we must be ready for any scenario." 

Details: The company noted that Ukraine has managed to restore part of the lost generation and damaged transmission system elements.

In addition, the situation in the power system is already influenced by newly built distributed generation facilities – both those already connected to the grid and those used by businesses as backup power sources.

"According to companies generating electricity with gas turbine and gas piston units, the growth of this type of generation in Ukraine in 2025 amounted to over 200% as of early September," Ukrenergo said.

Background: In the winter of 2024-2025, Ukraine did not experience large-scale power outages.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

power
Advertisement:
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
Zelenskyy reports on new counteroffensive
UK police detain three alleged Russian spies
Ukraine's Security Service drones responsible for Bashkortostan petrochemical strike, sources say – video
All News
power
Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast causes power outages
Russian strike leaves Lozova in Kharkiv Oblast without power, repair may take a week
Odesa Oblast Military Administration reports on electricity situation after Russian attack
RECENT NEWS
20:16
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
19:41
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
19:39
Civilian injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast
18:39
Trump sees Russian oil revenues as key factor in forcing Putin to peace
18:19
EXPLAINERWhy a political crisis has erupted in Lithuania and whether it poses risks for Kyiv
18:18
Some US weapons funded by NATO already in Ukraine, more on the way
18:17
Russia considers new tax hike despite Putin's pledges – Reuters
17:57
Putin has disappointed Trump, once again – video
17:47
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
17:12
Ukrainian Armor begins serial production of UB60D FPV drone with 60-mm mortar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: