American rapper DaBaby releases song dedicated to murdered Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska – video

Daria LobanokWednesday, 17 September 2025, 15:57
American rapper DaBaby releases song dedicated to murdered Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska – video
Iryna Zarutska. Photo: Radio Liberty

American rapper DaBaby has released a song titled "Save Me" dedicated to Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, who was murdered in the US. The rapper also released a music video in which he reenacts the scene of the murder.

Source: New York Post

Details: In the video, DaBaby is shown sitting on a train – the same type of train Zarutska was travelling on – alongside an actor portraying Decarlos Brown, who is accused of the murder. The video begins with a news broadcast announcing Zarutska’s death, while the song opens with the words: "You think you can save me?"

An actor playing Zarutska boards the train and sits across from the actor portraying Brown. The video then depicts Brown pulling out a knife and lunging at the young woman, mirroring the footage captured by surveillance cameras. But at the last moment DaBaby intervenes, foiling the attack and saving the actress’s life.

The video ends with a screenshot of a GoFundMe page titled "In loving memory of Iryna", which is raising money to support her loved ones.

The murder of Iryna Zarutska in the US: what is known

Iryna Zarutska, 23, had moved to the United States with her family after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In late August 2025, she was stabbed multiple times at a railway station in Charlotte. She died at the scene. American media later released footage of the attack.

Police arrested Decarlos Brown, a 34-year-old homeless man, in connection with the murder.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly used Zarutska’s killing to criticise Democrat policies, adding that the attacker should face the death penalty.

American entrepreneur Elon Musk has pledged to donate US$1 million to create murals in memory of Iryna Zarutska.

