Russians attack Bila Tserkva in Kyiv Oblast with drones: one killed and one injured – photos

Russian forces conducted a drone strike on the Bila Tserkva hromada in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 1-2 September. One person has been killed, several injured and a fire has broken out as a result of the attack. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Volodymyr Vovkotrub, Secretary of Bila Tserkva City Council; Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Vovkotrub said the Russian strike had caused a fire.

"Sadly, people have been injured and one death has been confirmed," he reported.

Kalashnyk noted that the body of a man was found during the extinguishing of a fire at a garage cooperative.

Fire at the scene Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk

Quote from Kalashnyk: "There are reports of damage to the windows of high-rise buildings, as well as fires in the grounds of a garage cooperative and in commercial and industrial premises in the city."

Fire at the scene Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk

Details: Local authorities are warning residents about possible smoke in certain areas and urging them to keep their windows closed.

