Ukraine's General Staff: Battlefield sees 172 clashes over past day, 46 of them on Pokrovsk front

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 2 September 2025, 08:19
Ukraine's General Staff: Battlefield sees 172 clashes over past day, 46 of them on Pokrovsk front
Pokrovsk front on the map. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 172 times throughout the war zone over the past 24 hours. The Pokrovsk front alone witnessed 46 clashes.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 2 September

Details: A total of 172 combat clashes occurred on the front line.

On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, the Ukrainian defence forces repelled 11 Russian assaults.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks near the settlements of Hlyboke and Vovchansk and towards Nova Kruhliakivka and Novoplatonivka.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian troops carried out 14 attacks yesterday. The defenders repelled the Russian assaults near the settlements of Kupiansk, Petropavlivka and Stepova Novoselivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians launched 20 attacks, attempting to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Kolodiazi and Zarichne and towards Karpivka, Shandryholove, Yampil, Dronivka and Serebrianka. 

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled 11 Russian attacks near the settlement of Hryhorivka and towards Serebrianka and Vyimka. 

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians conducted seven attacks near Chasiv Yar and towards the settlements of Minkivka, Mykolaivka and Stupochky. 

On the Toretsk front, the Russians launched eight attacks near Shcherbynivka and towards the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Nelipivka, Rusyn Yar and Poltavka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian troops repelled 46 assaults near the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Zapovidne, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne and Dachne and towards Balahan, Promin, Myrnohrad, Rodynske and Pokrovsk. 

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians launched 24 attacks near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Tovste, Piddubne, Myrne, Perebudova, Maliivka and Shevchenko and towards Filiia, Ivanivka, Iskra, Oleksandrohrad, Novoselivka and Komyshuvakha.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians did not carry out any offensive operations.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians conducted an attack, trying to advance towards the settlement of Plavni. 

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks. 

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there have been no signs of Russian offensive group formations.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

