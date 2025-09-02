All Sections
Russians kill two and injure 12 people in Ukraine's east and south over past day

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 2 September 2025, 09:25
Russians kill two and injure 12 people in Ukraine's east and south over past day
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces attacked residential areas and infrastructure facilities in Donetskб Kharkiv, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts on 1 September. Two people were killed and twelve others injured in the attacks.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kherson Oblast: Russian attacks destroyed five apartment blocks and eight houses and damaged a mobile phone mast. One person was killed and two others injured.

Donetsk Oblast: In Kostiantynivka, one civilian was killed in a Russian attack. A further seven people were wounded in strikes across 11 settlements in the region (not including information from Mariupol and Volnovakha).

Kharkiv Oblast: Two people were injured in the past day – a 64-year-old woman in Oskil and a 74-year-old man in Spodobivka. The Russians used Geran-2 drones, FPV drones, a guided aerial bomb and other weapons. Residential buildings, outbuildings, vehicles and power facilities were damaged.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: The Russians repeatedly struck the Nikopol district with FPV drones and artillery. A five-storey building, an administrative facility, a house and a gas pipeline were damaged. A 32-year-old man injured in an evening attack sought medical assistance; he will be treated as an outpatient.

