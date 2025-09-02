Russians kill two and injure 12 people in Ukraine's east and south over past day

Russian forces attacked residential areas and infrastructure facilities in Donetskб Kharkiv, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts on 1 September. Two people were killed and twelve others injured in the attacks.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kherson Oblast: Russian attacks destroyed five apartment blocks and eight houses and damaged a mobile phone mast. One person was killed and two others injured.

Donetsk Oblast: In Kostiantynivka, one civilian was killed in a Russian attack. A further seven people were wounded in strikes across 11 settlements in the region (not including information from Mariupol and Volnovakha).

Kharkiv Oblast: Two people were injured in the past day – a 64-year-old woman in Oskil and a 74-year-old man in Spodobivka. The Russians used Geran-2 drones, FPV drones, a guided aerial bomb and other weapons. Residential buildings, outbuildings, vehicles and power facilities were damaged.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: The Russians repeatedly struck the Nikopol district with FPV drones and artillery. A five-storey building, an administrative facility, a house and a gas pipeline were damaged. A 32-year-old man injured in an evening attack sought medical assistance; he will be treated as an outpatient.

