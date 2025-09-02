UK extends support for Ukrainian refugees for two more years

The United Kingdom has stated that it will extend the Ukraine Permission Extension scheme for another 24 months.

Source: UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We will continue to do our bit to support Ukraine – extending the Ukraine Permission Extension scheme by a further 24 months."

Advertisement:

Details: The Ukraine Permission Extension programme allows Ukrainians who have received protection in the UK to remain in the country in safe and legal conditions.

The UK also confirmed readiness to continue providing humanitarian assistance to those affected by the war: in particular, to organise treatment for children who have sustained serious injuries in the Gaza Strip and to provide education for a new group of refugee students at British universities.

Background:

Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced the introduction of stricter rules for receiving social assistance.

Steffen Bilger, the parliamentary manager of the ruling CDU/CSU faction, stated that Ukrainian citizens who receive benefits should agree to take jobs even if they do not match their profession.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!