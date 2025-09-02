Man suspected of murdering MP Parubii admits guilt to journalists

The man suspected of murdering Andrii Parubii, an MP and former speaker of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament), has admitted his guilt in a conversation with journalists.

Source: independent Ukrainian online media outlet hromadske from the courtroom

Details: The suspect said his actions had been "revenge on the Ukrainian authorities" and denied reports that Russian secret services had been blackmailing him.

The suspect also stated that he expects a speedy verdict for him so that he can be exchanged for prisoners of war and find his son's body.

The man was also asked why he had chosen Parubii as his victim (since Parubii was actually in opposition to the current government), to which he replied that he was living "nearby".

"If I lived in Vinnytsia, it would have been Petya [probably referring to Petro Poroshenko – ed.]," he said.

The hearing on the selection of a pre-trial restriction began at 13:07.

Mykola Meret, Head of the Lviv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, said that the prosecution would request a compulsory pre-trial restriction – custody without bail.

This news has been updated since publication.

