Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins bronze in high jump at 2025 World Athletics Championships

The final of the Women's High Jump at the 2025 World Athletics Championships took place on 21 September in Tokyo. Ukrainian star Yaroslava Mahuchikh has won bronze, sharing third place with Serbia’s Angelina Topić.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The competition was won by Nicola Olyslagers from Australia, while Poland's Maria Żodzik took silver in a surprising result.

Advertisement:

Another Ukrainian athlete, Yuliia Levchenko, shared fifth place with Australia’s Eleanor Patterson.

The competition was interrupted twice due to heavy rain in Tokyo. Before the first pause, Olyslagers managed to clear 2.00 metres on her first attempt.

Mahuchikh failed to clear this height on her first attempt. After the pause, she took a risk by shifting her two remaining attempts to 2.02 metres, but was unable to clear that height. This marks the fourth consecutive World Championships at which Mahuchikh has won a medal.

For Olyslagers, this is her second World Championships medal and her first gold, having won bronze in Budapest two years ago. For Maria Żodzik, the silver is her first World Championships medal.

As for Levchenko, fifth place is her best result at a World Championships since 2017, when she sensationally took silver.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!