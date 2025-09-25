Chinese experts helped Russia develop Shahed-style attack drone – Reuters

Chinese drone experts are reported to have made repeated trips to Russia, working on the technical development of Garpiya military drones at IEMZ Kupol plant, a state-owned weapons manufacturer under Western sanctions.

Source: Reuters, citing two European security officials and documents it has reviewed

Details: The security officials have said Chinese specialists have visited Kupol more than six times since the second quarter of last year. During this period, the plant has also received shipments of Chinese-made attack and reconnaissance drones via a Russian intermediary.

In September last year, Reuters reported that Kupol had designed a new Garpiya-3 drone in China with the help of local engineers. The news agency has now, for the first time, released detailed evidence of the extensive involvement of Chinese experts in tests and technological work on military drones inside Russia.

The officials have stressed that this cooperation shows deepening ties between Kupol and Chinese companies in the development of drones that play a critical role in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

China’s foreign ministry has claimed it has no information about such collaboration.

The documents, including invoices and bank statements, indicate that Kupol received more than a dozen one-way attack drones last year from Sichuan AEE, a Chinese UAV manufacturer. Deliveries were made by the Russian defence company TSK Vektor, which is also under US and EU sanctions. TSK Vektor and Sichuan AEE did not respond to requests for comment.

The US and Europe have repeatedly expressed concern about the supply of Chinese components to Russian arms manufacturers and have imposed sanctions on some of them.

Reuters reported in July that Kupol was manufacturing thousands of Garpiya attack drones using Chinese components, including engines. Based on Iran's Shahed drone, these one-way drones can cover hundreds of kilometres to reach pre-set targets and detonate upon impact. Kyiv has stated that roughly 500 are being deployed in Ukraine each month.

The two European officials said that deliveries of Chinese drones and the presence of China’s experts could indicate Kupol’s intention to expand production of new drone models. Reuters has not been able to independently verify the reason for the deliveries or the exact role of the Chinese specialists.

Background:

IEMZ Kupol produces long-range Garpiya-A1 attack drones used by Russia. The design is similar to Iranian-made Shahed loitering munitions but is powered by a Chinese engine.

It was reported in July 2025 that Russia has significantly expanded its drone capabilities for the war against Ukraine thanks to Chinese companies that officially deny cooperating with Moscow.

