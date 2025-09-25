Russians bombard critical infrastructure in Nizhyn, cutting 30,000 properties from power grid

About 14 attack drones struck a critical infrastructure facility on the outskirts of Nizhyn in Chernihiv Oblast on the morning of 25 September.

Source: Nizhyn Mayor Oleksandr Kodola

Details: Kodola said that a fire broke out due to the attack, but early reports indicate that there were no casualties.

Advertisement:

Around 30,000 properties of the Nizhyn hromada have been cut off from the power grid. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

"Today, 25 September, due to a power outage, water supply will be provided by generators according to the following schedule: morning – from 09:00 to 11:00; evening – from 18:00 to 20:00. Residents are urged to stock up on water!" the mayor stressed.

Background: On the night of 24-25 September, Russian attacks caused power outages at four sections of Ukrainian state-run railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia. While no one was injured, the infrastructure was damaged, and the movement of several trains was delayed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!