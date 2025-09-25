All Sections
Russians bombard critical infrastructure in Nizhyn, cutting 30,000 properties from power grid

Thursday, 25 September 2025, 10:40
About 14 attack drones struck a critical infrastructure facility on the outskirts of Nizhyn in Chernihiv Oblast on the morning of 25 September.

Source: Nizhyn Mayor Oleksandr Kodola 

Details: Kodola said that a fire broke out due to the attack, but early reports indicate that there were no casualties. 

Around 30,000 properties of the Nizhyn hromada have been cut off from the power grid. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

"Today, 25 September, due to a power outage, water supply will be provided by generators according to the following schedule: morning – from 09:00 to 11:00; evening – from 18:00 to 20:00. Residents are urged to stock up on water!" the mayor stressed.

Background: On the night of 24-25 September, Russian attacks caused power outages at four sections of Ukrainian state-run railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia. While no one was injured, the infrastructure was damaged, and the movement of several trains was delayed.

