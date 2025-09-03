All Sections
Five people injured, residential buildings damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast – photos

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 3 September 2025, 03:00
Five people injured, residential buildings damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast – photos
Aftermath of the Russian strike. Photo by the State Emergency Service

Russian forces have attacked the city of Znamianka in Kirovohrad Oblast with drones, injuring five people, damaging 28 residential buildings and leaving settlements in the hromada without electricity. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Raikovych said three people had been injured in the Russian strike. All of them are receiving medical treatment.

Quote: "Ten residential buildings were damaged. The hromada's settlements are experiencing power outages. 

State Emergency Service workers, police officers, psychologists and medical staff are working at the scene. Power engineers are restoring the electricity supply."

Later, Raikovych reported that the number of injured had risen to five.

 
Damaged house
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Updated: The State Emergency Service reported in the morning that 28 houses had been damaged and one destroyed. In addition, infrastructure facilities were hit.

 
Firefighters extinguishing the fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
A woman being rescued
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The attack caused fires.

Background: 

  • From the evening of 2 September, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones. On the night of 2-3 September, it launched missiles on civilian settlements.
  • Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) reported that over 20 trains were delayed due to the Russian attack and damage to railway infrastructure in Kirovohrad Oblast. Four railway workers were injured.

Kirovohrad Oblastcasualtiesdronesenergy
Kirovohrad Oblast
Russian attack damages railway infrastructure in Kirovohrad Oblast: over 20 trains delayed
Russians attack industrial facility in Kirovohrad Oblast, injuring three people
Kropyvnytskyi comes under another Russian drone attack: 10 explosions heard
RECENT NEWS
