Russian attack damages railway infrastructure in Kirovohrad Oblast: over 20 trains delayed
Over 20 trains are currently being delayed due to a large-scale Russian nighttime attack and damage to railway infrastructure in Kirovohrad Oblast. Four railway workers have been injured.
Source: Ukrainian state-run railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia
Details: Ukrzaliznytsia reported that the delays are affecting a number of trains, specifically:
- No. 76 Kryvyi Rih – Kyiv
- No. 75 Kyiv – Kryvyi Rih
- No. 79 Dnipro – Lviv
- No. 791 Kremenchuk – Kyiv
- No. 790 Kropyvnytskyi – Kyiv
- No. 121 Kherson – Kramatorsk
- No. 85 Zaporizhzhia – Lviv
- No. 38 Kyiv – Zaporizhzhia
- No. 37 Zaporizhzhia – Kyiv
- No. 51 Zaporizhzhia – Odesa
- No. 789 Kropyvnytskyi – Kyiv
- No. 119 Dnipro – Chełm
- No. 31 Zaporizhzhia – Przemyśl
- No. 59 Kharkiv – Odesa
- No. 65/165 Kharkiv – Cherkasy, Uman
- No. 102 Kramatorsk – Kherson
- No. 80 Lviv – Dnipro
- No. 120 Chełm – Dnipro
- No. 86 Lviv – Zaporizhzhia
- No. 8 Odesa – Kharkiv
- No. 54 Odesa – Dnipro
- No. 254 Odesa – Kryvyi Rih
"Railway workers are doing everything they can to repair the damaged infrastructure as quickly as possible and to minimise train delays," Ukrzaliznytsia said.
Update: Later, Ukrzaliznytsia reported that four railway workers had been injured in the Russian strike. Their condition is satisfactory and they are in hospital.
Background: On the night of 2-3 September, Russian forces used drones to attack Znamianka in Kirovohrad Oblast, injuring five people, damaging 28 residential buildings and leaving settlements in the area without electricity.
