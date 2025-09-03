Russian attack damages railway infrastructure in Kirovohrad Oblast: over 20 trains delayed

Over 20 trains are currently being delayed due to a large-scale Russian nighttime attack and damage to railway infrastructure in Kirovohrad Oblast. Four railway workers have been injured.

Source: Ukrainian state-run railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia

Details: Ukrzaliznytsia reported that the delays are affecting a number of trains, specifically:

No. 76 Kryvyi Rih – Kyiv

No. 75 Kyiv – Kryvyi Rih

No. 79 Dnipro – Lviv

No. 791 Kremenchuk – Kyiv

No. 790 Kropyvnytskyi – Kyiv

No. 121 Kherson – Kramatorsk

No. 85 Zaporizhzhia – Lviv

No. 38 Kyiv – Zaporizhzhia

No. 37 Zaporizhzhia – Kyiv

No. 51 Zaporizhzhia – Odesa

No. 789 Kropyvnytskyi – Kyiv

No. 119 Dnipro – Chełm

No. 31 Zaporizhzhia – Przemyśl

No. 59 Kharkiv – Odesa

No. 65/165 Kharkiv – Cherkasy, Uman

No. 102 Kramatorsk – Kherson

No. 80 Lviv – Dnipro

No. 120 Chełm – Dnipro

No. 86 Lviv – Zaporizhzhia

No. 8 Odesa – Kharkiv

No. 54 Odesa – Dnipro

No. 254 Odesa – Kryvyi Rih

"Railway workers are doing everything they can to repair the damaged infrastructure as quickly as possible and to minimise train delays," Ukrzaliznytsia said.

Update: Later, Ukrzaliznytsia reported that four railway workers had been injured in the Russian strike. Their condition is satisfactory and they are in hospital.

Background: On the night of 2-3 September, Russian forces used drones to attack Znamianka in Kirovohrad Oblast, injuring five people, damaging 28 residential buildings and leaving settlements in the area without electricity.

