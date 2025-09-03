Russia loses 780 soldiers and 41 artillery systems over past day
Wednesday, 3 September 2025, 07:50
Russia has lost 780 soldiers killed and wounded and 500 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 3 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,084,570 (+780) military personnel;
- 11,157 (+1) tanks;
- 23,237 (+4) armoured combat vehicles;
- 32,342 (+41) artillery systems;
- 1,477 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,213 (+0) air defence systems;
- 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 341 (+0) helicopters;
- 55,784 (+338) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,664 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 60,600 (+112) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,956 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
