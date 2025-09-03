Ukrainian forces using drone swarms that autonomously locate and strike targets – WSJ

Ukrainian forces have begun using swarm drone technology, which enables unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to coordinate attacks autonomously without direct operator control.

Details: The Ukrainian company Swarmer, which developed the software, has reported that the drones can independently determine the order of attacks, adapt to changes such as a drone’s battery running low and carry out missions as a coordinated group. This represents a new stage in drone warfare, as it enables dozens or even thousands of drones to be launched simultaneously to breach an enemy target’s defences, ranging from a single site to an entire city.

A recent nighttime Ukrainian operation involved three drones that independently decided when to strike a Russian position. Swarmer CEO Serhii Kupriienko said that the operator initially designates a target search area and commands the drones to attack once the target is located.

The drones then take over: one conducts reconnaissance, identifies the target and plots a route, while the others attack, determining the exact moment to release munitions. The attacks are carried out by large quadcopters capable of dropping 25 small bombs or grenades along a trench line.

Swarmer’s software also reduces the number of personnel required: instead of nine operators in a conventional setup, only three are needed – a planner, a navigator and an operator.

A Ukrainian officer using the Swarmer system said his unit has deployed it over 100 times. While operations typically involve three drones, other units have launched up to eight simultaneously, and testing has been conducted with groups of up to 25 drones. Swarmer is preparing to test a swarm of 100 drones.

The swarm system reduces vulnerability to enemy signal interference, as the drones coordinate over short distances.

There are some drawbacks. The use of AI in combat raises concerns that automated systems could make independent decisions affecting the lives of both soldiers and civilians.

Swarm drones are also more expensive, which may limit large-scale procurement. Additionally, some software issues have emerged: at one stage, drones exchanged too much information, overloading their network.

The technology was first used by Ukraine’s defence forces for mine-laying about a year ago, but it is now increasingly employed for strikes on Russian personnel, equipment, and infrastructure.

