Man killed in Russian morning attack on Khmelnytskyi Oblast

A 45-year-old man was killed in a Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the morning of 3 September.

Source: Serhii Tiurin, Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration

Details: The man was in the impact area of the Russian morning strike. Rescue workers used a search dog to locate him, but were unable to save him.

Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration reported that air defence systems had shot down two missiles and three Shahed-type drones. Another drone disappeared from radar.

Background: Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 502 drones as well as 24 air-to-surface and maritime surface-to-surface missiles starting from the evening of 2 September.

