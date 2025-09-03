All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Russia attacks Ukraine with 502 drones and 24 missiles overnight, hits recorded in 14 locations

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 3 September 2025, 09:22
Russia attacks Ukraine with 502 drones and 24 missiles overnight, hits recorded in 14 locations
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Chernihiv Oblast. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 502 drones as well as 24 air-to-surface and maritime surface-to-surface missiles starting from the evening of 2 September. 

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "As of 09:00, air defence forces had destroyed or jammed 451 aerial targets: 430 enemy Shahed UAVs and decoy drones of various types, 14 Kalibr cruise missiles and 7 Kh-101 cruise missiles. Hits by 3 missiles and 69 UAVs have been recorded in 14 locations and the fall of downed drones (debris) has been recorded in 14 locations."

Advertisement:

Details: The Air Force stressed that the Russian attack is ongoing as several drones are still in Ukrainian airspace.

The drones have been launched from the Russian cities of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, Shatalovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk as well as from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea. A total of 16 Kalibr cruise missiles were fired from the Black Sea and eight Kh-101 cruise missiles were launched from Russia's Saratov Oblast and Krasnodar Krai.

"The aerial attack has been repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces," the Air Force concluded.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Ukraine's Air Forcedronesmissile strike
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy arrives in France for Coalition of the Willing summit
Russian artillery strike kills 8 civilians in Kostiantynivka and injures 6 more – photos
Microphone accidentally picks up Putin and Xi discussing how to live to 150
Ukrainian defenders push back Russians near Tovste in Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian interior minister appoints combat officer with specialised duties as his deputy
Former president Petro Poroshenko urges authorities to ban Telegram messaging app in Ukraine
All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Russians attack Ukraine with drones in broad daylight, with air defence downing or jamming 48 drones so far
Russia attacks Ukraine with 150 drones, hit recorded in 9 locations
Russia attacks Ukraine with 86 UAVs overnight: 76 drones downed
RECENT NEWS
21:50
Russian attacks on Kostiantynivka: death toll and number of injured rise
20:44
A gift to Putin: how Fico handed Russia's propaganda Slovakia's key national holiday
20:41
Zelenskyy arrives in France for Coalition of the Willing summit
20:38
Russians strike educational institution in Kharkiv with UAV
20:31
Zelenskyy admits possibility of Korean scenario in Ukraine
20:04
Ukraine develops jet engine enabling missile flight of up to 250 km – video
19:46
Firefighters spent whole day putting out fire in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast after Russian strike – photos
19:39
Coalition of the Willing leaders will call Trump after Paris meeting
19:04
Ukraine responds to Putin's proposal for Zelenskyy to meet him in Moscow
18:56
Boris Johnson criticises "sick-making" welcome for Putin in Alaska
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: