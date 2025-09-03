Russia attacks Ukraine with 502 drones and 24 missiles overnight, hits recorded in 14 locations

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Chernihiv Oblast. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 502 drones as well as 24 air-to-surface and maritime surface-to-surface missiles starting from the evening of 2 September.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "As of 09:00, air defence forces had destroyed or jammed 451 aerial targets: 430 enemy Shahed UAVs and decoy drones of various types, 14 Kalibr cruise missiles and 7 Kh-101 cruise missiles. Hits by 3 missiles and 69 UAVs have been recorded in 14 locations and the fall of downed drones (debris) has been recorded in 14 locations."

Details: The Air Force stressed that the Russian attack is ongoing as several drones are still in Ukrainian airspace.

The drones have been launched from the Russian cities of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, Shatalovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk as well as from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea. A total of 16 Kalibr cruise missiles were fired from the Black Sea and eight Kh-101 cruise missiles were launched from Russia's Saratov Oblast and Krasnodar Krai.

"The aerial attack has been repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces," the Air Force concluded.

